Jan. 11, 1952—April 18, 2023
LAKE LUZERNE — Ann L. Jerome, 71, of Call Street, passed away Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.
Born on Jan. 11, 1952, in Montpelier, VT, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Margaret (Turner) Guyett. She was a graduate of William S. Hackett School.
Ann was employed as an aide for Saratoga Bridges for many years until her retirement.
She enjoyed needlepoint, crafts, playing the slot machines at Saratoga Racino and had a special place in her heart for her cats. Above all, Ann loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Kathy; siblings: Herbert, Nancy, Iris, and Claire; as well as her partner for many years, Duane Gebo.
Survivors include her two sons: John (Shelly) Jerome, Herb (Becky) Jerome; son-in-law, Mike Zukas; the father of her children, John L. Jerome; grandchildren: Erik (Marsha), Adam (Amanda), Mandy (Pat), Tim (McKayla), Harmony, Mackenzie, Erin, and Calvin; great-grandchildren: Shontel (John), Austin, Camron, Brooke, Madeline, Aaliyah, Bryan, Hayden (Alysa); great-great-grandchildren: Oaklind and Bennett; siblings: Herman, Jr. (Bonnie), Rose, Anita (Kurt), Joseph, Sr., Ellen, James, Sr. (Marina), Constance (Tony), Patricia, and Richard; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.
The family asks that any donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Ann’s family want to thank her doctors and nurses at Saratoga ICCU at Saratoga Hospital for their special care of our beautiful angel Ann.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.