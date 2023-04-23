Jan. 11, 1952—April 18, 2023

LAKE LUZERNE — Ann L. Jerome, 71, of Call Street, passed away Tuesday evening, April 18, 2023, at Saratoga Hospital.

Born on Jan. 11, 1952, in Montpelier, VT, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Margaret (Turner) Guyett. She was a graduate of William S. Hackett School.

Ann was employed as an aide for Saratoga Bridges for many years until her retirement.

She enjoyed needlepoint, crafts, playing the slot machines at Saratoga Racino and had a special place in her heart for her cats. Above all, Ann loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her beloved grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Kathy; siblings: Herbert, Nancy, Iris, and Claire; as well as her partner for many years, Duane Gebo.

Survivors include her two sons: John (Shelly) Jerome, Herb (Becky) Jerome; son-in-law, Mike Zukas; the father of her children, John L. Jerome; grandchildren: Erik (Marsha), Adam (Amanda), Mandy (Pat), Tim (McKayla), Harmony, Mackenzie, Erin, and Calvin; great-grandchildren: Shontel (John), Austin, Camron, Brooke, Madeline, Aaliyah, Bryan, Hayden (Alysa); great-great-grandchildren: Oaklind and Bennett; siblings: Herman, Jr. (Bonnie), Rose, Anita (Kurt), Joseph, Sr., Ellen, James, Sr. (Marina), Constance (Tony), Patricia, and Richard; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at the funeral home.

The family asks that any donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ann’s family want to thank her doctors and nurses at Saratoga ICCU at Saratoga Hospital for their special care of our beautiful angel Ann.

