Ann L. Bagley
Ann L. Bagley

Dec. 2, 1947—May 8, 2021

SELKIRK- Ann L. Bagley, 73, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021.

Ann was born on December 2, 1947 daughter of the late Roy and Lottie (Gokaie) Bagley.

She was predeceased by her son John W. Holt, Jr.

Ann was the baby of 21 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie J. Murray (Steve Murray- her favorite son in law as Ann would always refer to him), Joe W. Holt, Robert W. Holt (Cat), William W. Holt (Nancy) and their father, John W. Holt; brother, Benny Bagley (Sandra); sisters, Theresa, Rosie, Helen and Beverly; her special niece, Mary Garhartt “Buttercup” and her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 9-11:00 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury.

To leave a special message for the family online please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com

