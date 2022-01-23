Oct. 8, 1935—Jan. 11, 2022

Ann Judith “Judy” Wilkes, 86, died of natural causes at her home, surrounded by all her children, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. She will be happy to be reunited with her beloved husband, Tilton C. “Til” Wilkes, who died unexpectedly in 1985.

Judy was born Oct. 8, 1935 to the late Annamae (O’Brien) and James Sloyan in Stamford, CT, and had three siblings: Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, Patrick Sloyan (d. 2019, m. Phyllis); Elizabeth Sloyan (d. 1949); stage/film/television actor, James Sloyan (m. Deirdre).

Judy met her husband, Tilton Wilkes, during the summer of 1955 in Schroon Lake, NY. They were married on Dec. 31, 1955. Over the next 12 years they had ten children, all born with profound hearing losses. Judy was a strong, caring mother. Her sense of humor and willingness to do whatever needed to be done allowed their children to thrive. Judy and Til shared a deep love upon which a happy and loving family was built.

In early 1979 when Judy was 43, and still had several children at home, she decided she wanted a career and enrolled in college. She completed both her BA in psychology from Empire State College of SUNY (Oct., 1982) and MS in family counseling from SUNY Albany (Dec., 1983). Judy worked several years for Community Work & Independence where she met her dear friend, Nancy Marocco. Judy retired in 2015 after 27 years as Clinical Coordinator of Liberty House in Glens Falls, working alongside another dear friend, Julie Beebe.

Judy loved and was proud of her ten children and their spouses: Anne Wilkes m. Albert S. Weiner, of Colorado Springs, CO; Peter Wilkes (d. 1973); Libby Andrus m. Jimmy, of Delmar, NY; John Wilkes m. Susan, of Warrensburg, NY; Tilton Wilkes, Jr. of Pottersville, NY; Patrick Wilkes (d. 1995); Mary Kay Aiken (Patricks’ twin) m. Chris, of Pottersville, NY; Sally Lawrence m. Gary, of Wevertown, NY; David Wilkes of Lake George, NY; and Sam Wilkes (d. 1973). She had 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Judy donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program of Albany Medical Center and wanted no funeral services. Instead, a private celebration of her life with family and close friends will be held this summer.

If you have no other contacts within the family and wish to send correspondence, please send them to: Judy Wilkes c/o Aiken, P.O. Box 203, Pottersville, NY, 12860.