Oct. 16, 1942 — Aug. 26, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Ann J. Healy passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, with family by her side.
Ann was born on Oct. 16, 1942, to the late Thomas and Jean (Brown) Casey.
She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and went on to St. Peter’s School of Nursing in Albany. Ann worked for many years as a Registered Nurse at Hallmark Nursing Center in Queensbury.
On Feb. 12, 1966, she married John “Jack” Healy at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. He passed away on Nov. 9, 2014, after spending 48 wonderful years together.
Ann was a communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls for many years. In her retirement, Ann and her husband, Jack, enjoyed time in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Ann loved her family and always put others first. She enjoyed music, swimming and spending time at the family camp in Harrisburg Lake.
Ann is survived by her three children, Timothy Healy and his wife, Amy, Michael Healy and his wife, Melissa Ferrie-Healy and Sheila Brazie and her husband, Scott; her grandchildren, Ryan, Jack, Matthew, Charlotte and Luke; step-grandchildren, Emily and Jeramy; her two sisters, Colleen Donahue and Mary Ellen Britt; sister-in-law, Shelia McLean; brother-in-law, Thomas Healy; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Ann’s funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the Park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Center for providing support for Ann over the past six years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza No. 405, Albany, NY 12205.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.