NEW SCOTLAND — Ann Katherine Heins Balk died at her home in New Scotland, on July 8, 2018. Born in 1925 to the late Ann Sablon Heins and William F. Heins, she grew up in Glens Falls and graduated from Russell Sage College. She worked as a chemist for General Analyn in Easton, Pennsylvania, where she was recognized for her patents.
A great lover of the arts and a talented actress, Ann played many lead roles throughout high school, college, and in community theaters in Easton, Woodstock, Ithaca, and Albany. As Viola in “Twelfth Night,” Ann became acquainted backstage with the love of her life, Walter Balk (Orsino). They married in 1951, had three children, and were best friends and lovers for over 57 years, until Walter’s death in 2008.
Ann was a gifted artist with pen and pencil, watercolor, and oils. She cared deeply about her community, volunteering with the League of Women Voters and serving on the Voorheesville School Board. She enjoyed studying Italian at SUNY Albany, meeting with her book club, reading the New York Times every day, and tending her beloved gardens, including heirloom roses and an extraordinarily huge specimen Burr Oak she raised from a small seedling. Many dogs, cats, ponies, horses, birds, and other wild creatures found refuge with Ann.
Every day with Mom was filled with awe and appreciation for the natural world. She surrounded her family and friends with love. Godspeed, dear Mama.
Preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Walter Balk; brother, Norman Heins; and many family and friends. Survived by her children, Amy Virginia Balk-Armstrong, Peter Balk, Christianne Balk; grandchildren, Austin, Lauren, Jessie, Samuel, and Bella; great grandchildren, Maelle, Olive Ann, and Teo; cousin, Nancy Heins Wenning; brother-in-law, Raymond Heins; and niece, Sylvianne Jaras Cabrera; and briefly survived by her sister, Virginia S. Heins.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. RSVP’s welcome at cbalk@juno.com or 206-380-9544. Graveside burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14 at The Woodstock Cemetery in Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Space Institute (openspaceinstitute.org) or Russell Sage College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.