Sept. 28, 1931—Nov. 1, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE — Ann Elizabeth Smith passed away with her family by her side on November 1, 2021, she was 90.

Born on September 28, 1931, in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Isabel (Manley) Alden.

Ann loved raising her five children and enjoyed spending time with her family and many pets. The bird feeder on her front porch was never empty and she enjoyed watching the chickadees that would come to visit. She enjoyed going for long rides in the county. She was a devout Jehovah’s Witness.

Ann is predeceased by her husband Robert; daughter, Carmen Wendell; brother, Howard Alden; and sister, Gladys Grassick.

She is survived by her sister Vera Alden; children: Christopher (Tiffany) Smith, Jamison Smith, Jeffrey Mattison, and Roseann (Arthur) Merritt; her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Ann will be missed by all she touched.

Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

