Ann E. Towers

Dec. 25, 1925 - Feb. 26, 2021

GUILDERLAND – Ann E. Towers, 95, of Malpass Road, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Dec. 25, 1925 at St. Mary's Hospital in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anita (Faleni) Esmond.

Ann graduated from Corinth High School in 1943 and from the University of Rochester with a bachelor's degree in Nursing in 1947. Ann was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII, and became a registered nurse in NYS.

She married Loyal M. Towers on April 19, 1952 at Immaculate Conception Church in Corinth and the couple resided in Guilderland for many years. He passed away Nov. 28, 2020 following 68 years of marriage.

Ann was employed as a registered nurse at Mt. McGregor Hospital in Wilton and in later years, at the Capital District Psychiatric Center. Ann also dabbled in real estate for several years with Bob Howard Realty. She loved playing bridge, spending winters in Florida with her husband, and visits with her children and grandchildren.