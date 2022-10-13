Ann E. De Nardo

Nov. 13, 1929—Oct. 8, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ann E. De Nardo, 92, of Barthel Lane and formerly of Englewood Cliffs, NJ, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her son and daughter-in-law, with the support of her loving family.

Born on Nov. 13, 1929, in Flushing, Queens, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Zimmatore) Romeo.

Ann was employed for over 20 years by Prentice Hall Publishing Company in Englewood Cliffs as Cafeteria Manager. She and her late husband had sponsored several families to immigrate into this country and become citizens. Over the years, Ann was involved in the restaurant business with some of the families they sponsored. Working as a hostess and helping wherever she was needed.

She enjoyed cooking for her family, traveling, going to the casino, and spending time with her family and friends. She toured Italy with her widowed girlfriends and danced in the fountains of Rome. Ann used to make weekly trips to Atlantic City to gamble with her longtime friends Vinnie and Marylin.

Ann was predeceased by her parents; her husband Frank J. De Nardo, Sr.; a daughter, Carol Ann De Nardo; a sister, Charlotte Maletta; a brother, John Romeo; a daughter-in-law Joanna De Nardo; a grandson, Richard Lancette.

Survivors include her two sons: Frank (Barbara) De Nardo of Queensbury, James (Dorothy) De Nardo of Englewood Cliffs, NJ; grandchildren: Frank M. (Amanda) De Nardo, Gina M. De Nardo, Jamieann De Nardo, Nicholas J. De Nardo, Elizabeth (Andrew) Euber; two great-grandchildren: Adriana Jo De Nardo and Samuel James De Nardo; several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Ann’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.