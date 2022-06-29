Nov. 16, 1928—June 20, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ann (Daly) Dingman, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her family.

Born Nov. 16, 1928 in Hudson Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late T. Brian and Dorothea (Finn) Daly.

Ann graduated from Hudson Falls High School and earned a bachelor of science from University of Albany. She taught science at St. Mary’s Academy and was employed for many years as a bookkeeper at The Hyde Museum in Glens Falls.

Ann loved traveling to Maine and Ireland. She was very proud of her Irish heritage. She was very artistic and created wonderful sketches. Ann was an avid reader and also loved puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ann is predeceased by her husband of 75 years, Richard F. Dingman, her grandsons, Danny and Brendan, her siblings; Dorothy Truesdale (Erskine), Timothy Daly, Lawrence Daly, Mary Lou Sweet (Bob), and James Daly, her sons-in-law: Arthur Hull and Richard Furlong, her brother-in-law Frank Dingman, and her sisters-in-law: Catherine Daly, Martha, and Claire.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Christine Hull, Andrea Ryan (Bill), David Dingman (Allison), Peter Dingman, Denise Dingman (Ela Filippi), Terrence Dingman (Debra), and John Dingman (Sharon); her sisters-in-law: Sally Daly, Carol Daly, and Elaine Gilman; her brother-in-law Ron Dingman; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Ann’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Rite of Committal will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Ann’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

