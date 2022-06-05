Jan. 21, 1932—May 28, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Ann Butler McLeod, 90, a resident of Glens Falls, NY, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Albany Medical Center after a brief illness.

Born on January 21, 1932, in Olean, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Davis.

Ann attended Olean High School and then went on to graduate from Duke University, ‘53. She and her family moved to Glens Falls in 1973 from New York City to be closer to their ski area Harvey (Garnet) mountain in North River, NY, which she and Bill ran from 1963-1977.

She was an unsung hero in many social and charitable organizations in the Glens Falls and the Lake George area. Ann’s work with the Glens Falls Hospital Guild for 21 years took on many different roles. She served as President, First Vice President, Hospitality Center Chairwoman among many other positions. Ann was also the President of the Chapman Historical Museum Board of Directors and President of the Glens Falls High School PTA. She served on the Board of Trustees for the Crandall Public Library, was involved with The Hyde Collection, Tri- County United Way, Family Services Association and Saratoga Performing Arts Action Council.

A member of The Lake George Club for 46 years, “The Club” was a fixture for many of her family gatherings and celebration as well as Polly’s and Rogers wedding in 1994. Ann served as an officer for many years.

Equally as important and a loved source of connection with her many friends, was her years of participation in the Glens Falls Club of College Women, the Garden Club of Lake George and her small but much-loved bridge club. Her friends and family meant the world to Ann and never a better friend and colleague will anyone ever find. Through her years, she quietly made a tremendous difference in our community, and will be greatly missed.

Her tireless volunteerism earned her many awards including the J. Walter Juckett Community Service Award in 1996. She was honored to be the first female recipient of this award.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Ernest Alton “Bill” Butler; her parents; and her brother, James Davis. Ann remarried in 2017 to George Curtis “Chirp” McLeod, Sr. and enjoyed four years together until his passing in November 2021.

Survivors include her children: Robert Michael Butler of Glens Falls, Polly Butler-Jette, her husband, Roger “Jim” of Salt Lake City, UT; her grandson, James Alton Jette of Salt Lake City, UT, and Dale and husband, Frank Foley of Falmouth MA; and six Davis nieces.

A celebration of life will be held in September 2022. Details will be announced at a later date.

Burial will take place in Olean, NY, at the convenience of the family.

The family invites anyone who wishes to share memories and online condolences by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.