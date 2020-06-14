GLENS FALLS — Ann A. Dougherty, formerly a resident of Cronin High Rise, went home to the Lord on June 10th, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy on January 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Chester J. and Margaret M. (Halpin) Atkinson. Ann was a 1945 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy and Mildred Elley Business School in Albany. She was employed by the New York Telephone Co. in Albany before her marriage and in later years at Greater Adirondack Home Aides in Glens Falls, where she retired in 1998 after 20 years of service. Ann volunteered at the Open Door Mission, Amanda’s House, St. Mary’s Food Pantry, and was a member of St. Mary’s Homebound Committee. She served as Eucharistic Minister at St. Michaels Church in South Glens Falls and Glens Falls Hospital and was a member of the Third Order of St. Francis, being professed in 1990 at Siena College in Loudonville.