Anita M. Jones

June 4, 1930 — May 29, 2019
GRANVILLE — Anita Marguerite Jones, 88, of Granville passed away May 29, 2019, at the Haynes House of Hope following a brief battle with cancer. She was with family when she found eternal peace.
Anita was born June 4, 1930, in Granville to Andrew Jause (Cenname) and Mary Jause (Covino), and was of proud Italian heritage. She graduated from Granville Central High School and later worked for the local branch of the Glens Falls National Bank. In 1956 she married John (Jack) Jones, also of Granville, and the couple raised three sons. Anita was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She was renowned for her holiday meal planning and derived special joy from the holiday season. She loved watching birds at the feeder and deer in the field. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church and ever faithful to her Christian beliefs. She was also very patriotic and for many years served as Secretary of the Ladies Auxiliary for VFW Post 1653. Anita was a kind soul and generous with her time and good will. She will be deeply missed by all those who were blessed to know her.
Anita was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, and grandson, Ethan. She is survived by her three sons, Andrew, John and David Jones; four grandchildren, Chloe, Morgan, Benjamin, and Alena Jones; brother, Frank Jause; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at St. Mary’s Church in Granville. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Granville.
