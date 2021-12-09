Jan. 8, 1936—Dec. 6, 2021

SCHENECTADY — With great sadness the family of Anita H. Dunlavey, announces her passing into the hands of our Lord on Dec. 6, 2021.

Formerly of Clifton Park, Anita lived at the Ingersoll Place Assisted Living in Niskayuna for the past seven years. She was the oldest child of Walter and Elizabeth Hroncich (both deceased) of Amsterdam born Jan. 8, 1936.

She was the proud and loving mother of five children, Brian (Roberta) Dunlavey, Robert Dunlavey, Edward (Debra) Dunlavey, Dawn (Harold) Wittner, John (Emily) Dunlavey, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Anita’s siblings are Walter Hroncich (deceased), Marie (David) Riker, Arthur (Claudia) Hroncich, Frances “Skippie” (Robert) Daley, Roseann (Frank (deceased)) Czwakiel, Joseph (Patricia) Hroncich, Anthony (Nancy) Hroncich, John (Robin) Hroncich and countless nieces and nephews.

After more than 30 years Anita retired from General Electric as the executive secretary to the Operations Manager for the KAPL. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, camping in the Adirondacks and visiting with family, friends and spending time with the grandchildren. Anita was a resident of Clifton Park (Denim Dr.) community for fifty years before moving to Ingersoll. Once moving to Ingersoll she continued to remain active by serving on many social committees.

Our sincere gratitude and loving affection goes out to those at Ingersoll and her friends who assisted Anita during her care.

Respects can be paid on Sunday Dec. 12, 2021 from 2 p.m-4 p.m. at Bekkering-Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.

A Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Edwards the Confessor 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065. Internment to immediately follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie, NY 12205.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to: St Jude’s Hospital 501 St. Judes Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.