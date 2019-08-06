{{featured_button_text}}
Angus Allen Wilson

March 13, 1973 — July 18, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Angus Allen Wilson, 46, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Angus was born on March 13, 1973 in West Islip, New York.

He was predeceased by his mother, Burke Wilson.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three children, Luna, Elizabeth and Benjamin. He is also survived by his parents, Roger and Susan Wilson; his brothers, Christian, David and Paul Cummings, and his sister, Erin Tims.

Angus was a graduate of SUNY New Paltz and was employed for over 20 years by iHeartRadio, formerly Hit Predictor. His position allowed him to combine his two passions — music and technology.

A calling hour will begin at noon on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Church of the Messiah Episcopal Church, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls. A memorial service will begin at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow immediately at the Church Parish Hall.

In loving memory of Angus and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

