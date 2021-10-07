Feb. 14, 1998—Sept. 23, 2021

TICONDEROGA — Ms. Angelina Printy, 23, of Olmstedville and Ticonderoga, NY, passed away very unexpectedly on September 23, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center.

She was born on February 14, 1998, Valentine’s Day, radiating love to everyone she came to know throughout her life. She was a strong-willed and determined individual from the day that she was born.

In her twenty-three years on earth she exhibited bravery, conquering multiple medical issues and surgeries, beginning when she was a newborn and was only provided a 2 percent chance to survive in her first year of life. She defied the odds time and again, proving her courage and tenacity.

Angelina attended Prospect, Fort Ann, Newcomb and Warrensburg schools and graduated from CV-Tech Mineville, NY, Class of 2019. She attended the Clover Patch Camp for individuals with disabilities and the Double H Ranch, where she participated in downhill skiing for many years and was known as the “Queen.”

Angelina was known to be mischievous and loved to pull a prank on those that she loved. She was feisty and playful, as well as lively and spirited, she was loving and affectionate, as well as daring and fearless. Angelina was a soul that we were blessed to have in our lives, and she will never be forgotten.

Angelina is survived by her mother and stepfather, Bobbi and James Dugan; her father, Richard Printy; brother, Grant Printy; sisters: Leonette Peters and Marie Fish; paternal grandmother, Chelly Howe; maternal grandparents, Al and Shelly Pasquale. Angelina also had many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins whom she loved dearly. Angelina had a special place in her heart for her Aunt Lori, she was her aunt’s “little peanut.” Her Mountain Lake Services family was dear to her heart who will miss her bubbly personality every day.