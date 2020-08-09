Angela Nichols

June 5, 1920 — Aug. 4, 2020

CALABASH, N.C. — On Aug. 4, 2020, The Lord came to embrace our mother Angela Madeline Noonan Nichols into his arms, as he needed someone to instruct dance lessons in heaven.

Angela was born 100 years ago on June 5, 1920 to the late Thomas and Madeline (Charpentier) Noonan.

She graduated in 1938 from Whitehall High School. She operated Nichols School of Dance in Whitehall and surrounding communities for 50 years. She was well known for her beautiful dance recitals.

She was also employed at Edward Williams Insurance Agency and W.T. Burns insurance Agency.

She was a member of the Whitehall Hospital Guild and volunteered at Glens Falls Hospital for 30 years. She was a member of the K of C Columbiettes and the Elks Fawns and also of Norte Dame/Our Lady of Hope Church Catholic Church for 83 years.