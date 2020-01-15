CORTLAND — Angela M. Kelley, 42, of Cortland, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

Born in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Howard and Karen (LaCarte) Kelley.

She was a graduate of Whitehall Central School.

Angie had a great zest for life. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, doing hair and makeup. She loved to travel. Her most shinning moment was becoming a mother and truly enjoyed spending every moment with her son, Tim.

Angie was predeceased by her grandparents, Marvin and Caroline LaCarte, and Clarence and Lois Kelley and Clarence and Lois Keller; her brothers, Richard K. Kelley and Darrin Kelley; and one aunt, Annette Burns.

Survivors include her son, Timothy Kelley of Cortland; her parents, Howard and Karen Kelley of Hudson Falls; her older brother, Howard R. Kelley and his wife, Val, of Hudson Falls; her younger brother, Jeremy J. Kelley of Hudson Falls; her stepbrother, Nate; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

