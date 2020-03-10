April 15, 1924 — March 7, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Angela DeCamilla, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home.
Born on April 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John and Lena (Ciotti) Natale.
She graduated from Schuylerville High School. Angela continued her education graduating from cosmetology school in New York City.
Angela regularly attended St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
She successfully ran her salon, Angela’s Beauty Salon, in her home for many years. She later retired from Doyle’s Gift and Garden. Angela also worked at BOCES part time.
Angela, the family matriarch, was selfless and the love for her family was her upmost priority, she was the epitome of class with a heart of gold. She was extremely family oriented and was the glue that held the family together.
She enjoyed working out, was a phenomenal cook and was famous for her red sauce and bread soup.
In addition to her parents, Angela was predeceased by her daughter, Natalie Silipigno; her first husband, Leon Blair; her second husband, Frank DeCamilla and her sister, Louise Canzarri.
Left to cherish her memory include her daughter Patricia Blair-Cumming; three grandsons, David Silipigno, Brad Blair (Sona) and Christopher Silipigno (Angie); six great grandchildren, Jazmyn and Braedyn Blair along with their mother, Corrie Cloutier, Allayla, Ciara, Bella and Maddy Silipigno; her sister, Sister Mary Louise; her son-in-law, Joe Silipigno (Patti); her special friend, Naomi Nicholson; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Angela’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
To view Angela’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
