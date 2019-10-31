March 9, 1933 — Oct. 29, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Angela Cicero-Viele, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 9, 1933 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Carmela (Bucolo) Cicero.
Angela graduated from Fort Edward High School, Adirondack Community College with a liberal arts degree and from State University at Albany with bachelors and masters degrees. She did further studies at the University of Santiago De Compostela in Spain. She was employed in various capacities at Glens Falls Insurance Company, Scott Paper Company, Fort Edward High School as a teacher and Washington County Probation Department as a probation officer and retiring as director of probation.
On Nov. 14, 1998, Angela married David Viele. They were married for 15 years until his passing in October of 2013.
She served in many capacities in community affairs. As a lifelong member of St. Joseph’s Church, she taught religious education, served as lector, eucharistic minister, member of the Parish Council and a trustee. She was very active in Catholic Daughter of the Americas, having served as a district deputy in the Albany Diocese and Regent of Court Morrissey #1477, Fort Edward. As a member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, she served as president. While president, she was a member of the Glens Falls Hospital Board of Governors and a member of the Glens Falls Foundation Board. She also served as co-chair of the Fort Edward branch of the Guild. Since retirement, she has been a member of the Washington County Economic Opportunity Council Board. Angela was a member of the Hudson Falls Business and Professional Women’s Club and was honored as a woman of distinction by the Glens Falls Girl Scout program in the area.
Angela loved all sports, especially the New York Yankees, music and traveling.
In addition to her parents and husband, Angela was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Sebastian (Molly) and Robert Cicero; and her sisters, Domenica (John) Cicero Turco and Mary (Bernard) Curtis.
Angela is survived by her stepdaughter, Debbie Stedman (Steve and children, Seth and Caitlin Stedman); sisters-in-law, Teresa Cicero and Carol Cicero; a special nephew, Jeffrey (Mary) Curtis; a special cousin, Mary Ann Nichols; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 2 p.m. following the calling hours at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
Burial will follow the funeral Mass at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Angela’s memory can be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828; or to Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801; or to a charity of one’s choice.
To view Angela’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
