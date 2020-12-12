Angel L. Bombard

Angel was the mother of three beautiful boys, Damian Andrus, 17, Carter Andrus, 15, and Jeffrey Robillard, 10. She loved her boys, her family and friends, her lizards and expressed herself through her ever changing hair color and unique style. She loved to doll herself up. Angel enjoyed spending time at the gym with friends and family. Music and writing were important to her as well. She enjoyed time at the beach and spent a lot of summers with her childhood friends and later on with her boys. She loved to talk on the phone, especially her routine check-ins with her "momma."