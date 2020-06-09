Andrienne J. Trackey

May 2, 1937 — June 5, 2020
CORINTH — Adrienne J. Trackey, 83, of York Road, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at her home.
Born on May 2, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Lucille (Kaminski) Meyer.
She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. She moved to the area in 1990 and married Lawrence Trackey on Feb. 5, 1992 at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church in Lake Luzerne.
Adrienne was an avid horsewoman and had worked as a hostler for NYS Park Police in Malta.
She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Paul Meyer.
Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Lawrence Trackey; her children: Michael (Karen-Marie) Ward of Ronkonkoma, Teresa (Joel) Greifenberger of Long Beach, Deborah (George) Tucciarone of Copaigue, Gregory (Donna) Ward of Levittown; seven grandchildren: Kristina (Kevin) O’Malley, Michael Ward, Jon Greifenberger, Thomas Greifenberger, scott Tucciarone, and Michelle Tucciarone.
In keeping with Adrienne’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.