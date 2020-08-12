Andrienne J. Trackey

May 2, 1937 — June 5, 2020

CORINTH — Adrienne J. Trackey, 83, of York Road, passed away Friday morning, June 5, 2020 at her home.

Born on May 2, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Lucille (Kaminski) Meyer.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. She moved to the area in 1990 and married Lawrence Trackey on Feb. 5, 1992 at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian Church in Lake Luzerne.

Adrienne was an avid horsewoman and had worked as a hostler for NYS Park Police in Malta.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Paul Meyer.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Lawrence Trackey; her children: Michael (Karen-Marie) Ward of Ronkonkoma, Teresa (Joel) Greifenberger of Long Beach, Deborah (George) Tucciarone of Copaigue and Gregory (Donna) Ward of Levittown; seven grandchildren: Kristina (Kevin) O’Malley, Michael Ward, Jon Greifenberger, Thomas Greifenberger, Scott Tucciarone, and Michelle Tucciarone and Samantha Ward.

In keeping with Adrienne’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

