Andrew Thomas

Oct. 17, 1927 - Sept. 18, 2021

GRANVILLE — After a long, fruitful and full life, Andy finally got to go home after 93 years on this earth. He was one month short of his 94th birthday. He kicked the bucket and he kicked it hard. Our father always told us, "We all take our turn and when we do, we go to a better place." And that he did on Saturday, September 18th. He is reunited with his wife, Anne who predeceased him in 1998.

He was also predeceased by his parents: Michael Tomasovsky and Mary (Dubyak) Tomasovsky, his three older brothers: John, George and Michael as well as four sisters: Mitzi, Helen, Tess and Madeline are also in heaven with him.

He is survived by his sister, Irene Thomas. He is also survived by his Guardian Angel and daughter, Lori Glasier and her husband, Kevin, two sons, Dave and his wife, Myong from Virginia and Steve and his wife, Mi from North Carolina, five grandchildren, Jenny, Sabrina, Ashley, DJ, and Kelly as well as four great-grandchildren, Parker, Liam, Emmett and Josephine. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nephews, nieces and many friends.