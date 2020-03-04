June 30, 1998 — March 1, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Andrew Nichols, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 while doing what he loved, hiking and spending time outdoors.

Born on June 30, 1998 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Lawrence and Jacqueline (Imrie) Nichols. He was their last baby.

Andrew graduated from Glens Falls High School in 2016, and in his senior year gained an appreciation for octet, as well as chorus.

He had been attending SUNY Adirondack, starting coursework to become a park ranger.

Most recently, he worked for Bare Bones Furniture, but has been able to find joy in jobs at both Gore and West Mountains over the years.

Andrew was an accomplished hiker and was already halfway to being a 46-er! He loved being on any mountain, whether hiking, rock climbing or skiing.

