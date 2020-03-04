June 30, 1998 — March 1, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Andrew Nichols, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 while doing what he loved, hiking and spending time outdoors.
Born on June 30, 1998 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Lawrence and Jacqueline (Imrie) Nichols. He was their last baby.
Andrew graduated from Glens Falls High School in 2016, and in his senior year gained an appreciation for octet, as well as chorus.
He had been attending SUNY Adirondack, starting coursework to become a park ranger.
Most recently, he worked for Bare Bones Furniture, but has been able to find joy in jobs at both Gore and West Mountains over the years.
Andrew was an accomplished hiker and was already halfway to being a 46-er! He loved being on any mountain, whether hiking, rock climbing or skiing.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lawrence and Jacqueline Nichols; his grandparents, Bruce and Nancy Imrie, and Lawrence and Norma Nichols; his brothers, Michael (Jonathan) Nichols-Pate and Joseph (Jackie) Nichols; aunts and uncles include James and Karen Nichols, Paul and Ann Nichols, Robert and Carrie Nichols, Jennifer and Brent McDevitt, Jeff Imrie, and Brian and Amy Paul; many cousins, Hailey, Richard, Jamie, Derek, Yelena, Rodion, Cameron, Eleanor, Anna, Reagan (Toot), Lauren and Colin; and his dog, Bear.
Calling hours will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
The Nichols family invites friends and family to share their special memories after the service at a Celebration of Life at Bogey’s Pub & Grill, 31 Cronin Road, Queensbury.
In loving memory of Andrew, contributions can be made to HOPE Animal Rescue, Wilton Mall at Saratoga, 3065 Route 50, D-1, Box 68, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Special thanks to the State Forest Rangers and NY State Police for their efforts and dedication to what they do.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
As Andrew said in his senior quote. “Every pizza can be a personal pizza, if you try hard enough.”
