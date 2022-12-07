Nov. 24, 2022—Dec. 2, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Just 8 days old after coming into this world, Andrew Matthew Baker, passed away peacefully in his parents’ arms at the Albany Medical Center on Dec. 2, 2022.

Andrew is the son of Travis and Amber (DeCrescente) Baker.

He was born on Nov. 24, 2022, and weighing in at only 4 pounds and 5 ounces. He was still able to grip his parent’s finger and responded to his father’s touch during his brief stay on earth. During that fleeting time, he touched many lives and was loved by all who met him.

His maternal great-grandparents, Linda and Phillip Giroux, and paternal great-grandparents, Ethel and Leroy LaCross were there to greet him in Heaven.

In addition to his parents; Andrew will be eternally missed by his maternal grandparents, Sara Giroux and John DeCrescente; his paternal grandmother, Melissa Baker; his maternal great-grandparents, John and Audrey DeCrescente; his godparents, Shelby DeCrescente and Matthew Smith; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A service will follow calling hours.

Burial will be private and to the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the parents would request donations in Andrew’s memory go to Ronald McDonald House of Albany, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.