SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Andrew K. Dion, 64, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital. Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will run in a future edition of The Post-Star.