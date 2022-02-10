Andrew K. Dion

Oct. 12, 1957—Feb. 3, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Andrew K. Dion, 64, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Oct. 12, 1957 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Losaw) Dion.

Andrew graduated from South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1975.

In 1977, he married Shelley Wells in Lake George, NY.

Andrew started his own business, A.K. Dion Electric, Inc. in 1982. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 2486 in South Glens Falls. He had a love of Corvettes and could usually be found with a cup of Stewart’s coffee in hand. Most of all, Andrew was an incredibly hard worker who would help anyone in need. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Andrew is predeceased by his grandson, Caleb Chase, his brother Arthur E. Dion, Jr., and his nephew Brian Bradley.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Shelley Dion; his children: Drew Dion and his wife Katie, and Kristen Chase and her husband Joseph; his grandchildren: Mikayla, Kendra, Elliott, and Evelyn; his niece Kim Swanson; his nephew Ron Kerr; his mother-in-law Betty Wells; as well as several sisters-in-law; nieces, and nephews.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A graveside service will be conducted at the convenience of the family in Gansevoort Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the doctors, medical staff, and caregivers for their care and compassion during Andrew’s illness, including Dr. Grubbs, Dr. Reeves, and Dr. Chase.

Memorial donations in Andrew’s name can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.