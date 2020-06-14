Andrew John Scarpellino

Andy bravely, and without complaint, fought Parkinson’s disease for almost 40 years. He was diagnosed at just 46 years old and never let it slow him down. He taught his children and grandchildren by example. If you take these vignettes at face value they seem insignificant. But together, they reflect the bigger picture of Andy’s values: family, love, respect, generosity, attitude and determination. Don’t slam a door in anger. Remove your shoes before walking on the carpet. Everything looks brighter with ice cream. An upside-down shower head can be a perfect pond fountain. There are over 2,000 nails to be hammered in (and all winter pulled out) of tennis lines. Any project can be accomplished with a come along. Stop by your mom’s house for spaghetti before going home for dinner. A rabbit on the dashboard is just as good as a dog next to you. There are at least 16 moves to begin a chess game. A handshake contract means your customer will pay when they can. And, of course, always dunk your cookies in milk!