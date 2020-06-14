OCALA, FL — Andrew John Scarpellino, 81, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 in the home of his daughter after a courageous 35 year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was a 1958 graduate of Glens Falls Senior High School, a proud seven-year U.S. Navy veteran, and an entrepreneur who owned and operated his own plumbing, heating and tennis court construction and installation business.
Andy was the best! He was well-loved by all that knew him and spread laughter and smiles (and doughnuts and vanilla ice-cream) everywhere he went — a joke or prank was often the underlying motivation for things he did. He was always ready with a corny joke and his laugh while telling it far exceeded the humor of the punchline.
He had a calming aura and a gentle strength. He had a quiet, happy demeanor and to say he was generous to a fault is an understatement. Andy would give anyone the shirt off his back, whether he had one to give or not. He wasn’t just generous with material things. He would happily lend a hand on a project, his expertise, or time while patiently teaching how to do something. And he loved to work.
Once, his then teenage son, complaining about having to go to work said, “But what you don’t get is Dad LIKES to work!” And he was right! Andy loved to work! And if the job involved heavy equipment and a come along all the better. He also loved to be surrounded by family which explains the fact that you could often find the entire extended family on the job site, hired to help. A perfect day for Andy would involve hard physical labor, a spaghetti dinner with family, followed by ice cream, a boat ride and a game of chess…and then more ice cream (or cookies, or pudding, pie, tiramisu…).
He was also an avid and skilled tennis player, an amazing chess player, had a passion for boats and the ocean, loved to play his guitar, listen to old country music, and old cowboy movies (don’t let anyone tell you differently, his John Wayne impression sounded nothing like John Wayne).
Andy bravely, and without complaint, fought Parkinson’s disease for almost 40 years. He was diagnosed at just 46 years old and never let it slow him down. He taught his children and grandchildren by example. If you take these vignettes at face value they seem insignificant. But together, they reflect the bigger picture of Andy’s values: family, love, respect, generosity, attitude and determination. Don’t slam a door in anger. Remove your shoes before walking on the carpet. Everything looks brighter with ice cream. An upside-down shower head can be a perfect pond fountain. There are over 2,000 nails to be hammered in (and all winter pulled out) of tennis lines. Any project can be accomplished with a come along. Stop by your mom’s house for spaghetti before going home for dinner. A rabbit on the dashboard is just as good as a dog next to you. There are at least 16 moves to begin a chess game. A handshake contract means your customer will pay when they can. And, of course, always dunk your cookies in milk!
Andy is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Judith Haviland Scarpellino, and his granddaughter Sophia Nelson and survived by his three children, Julie Nichols, Jill Nelson, Andrew Scarpellino, and their spouses, his grandchildren Jessica Nelson, Jarad Nichols, Andrew Nelson, Andie Nichols, Amanda Nelson and Andrew Scarpellino. He’s also survived by five sisters- Elizabeth Halpin, Patricia Carlton, Maria Scarpellino, Louise Bredice and Connie Snyder along with many beloved in-laws, and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy’s memory to the UF Foundation, PO 100243, Gainesville, FL 32610, or you can donate online at: https:////fixel.ufhealth.org// Donations will be used to support Parkinson’s research at the University of Florida.
A service and reception will be conducted at a later date.
