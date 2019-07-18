June 2, 1961 — June 28, 2019
ARGYLE — Andrew “Jock” Williamson, 58, passed away peacefully following a brave battle with cancer on Friday, June 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on June 2, 1961 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Ronald and the late Susan (Blossom) Williamson.
Jock grew up in Argyle, attended Argyle Central School and graduated from the University of Albany with a Bachelor of Science in economics.
Jock always had his trademark smile on his face and enjoyed life, his family and friends. He was always there to brighten the lives of others.
Jock lived a majority of his life in Washington County. He was active in the Argyle community and was on the Argyle Central School Board from 1992 — 1997; Argyle town supervisor from 2000 — 2006; chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors from 2004 — 2006; and budget officer of the Washington County Board of Supervisors from 2002 — 2004. He ran his family’s third-generation dairy farm, was on the AgriMark Young Cooperative Board for six years, was an active Washington County Farm Bureau member and served as Washington County Farm Bureau president and on the New York State Farm Bureau Board of Directors. In 2006, Jock began a fulfilling career in child and adult protective services at Washington County. He was also a member of the Fort Edward Idle Hour Club, Whitehall Elks and the Sons of the American Legion.
Jock is survived by his wife, Lisa; his daughter, Kelsey (Shane Williams) of Chicago; and son, Kevin of Argyle; his granddaughter, Amelia Williamson; his father, Ronald (Kay) Williamson; his siblings, Joan (Dan) Harris of Fort Edward, Peter (Kathy) Williamson of Greenwich, Anne Williamson-Hayes of Gansevoort, Janet Brown of Argyle, Ronald “Mac” Williamson (Tammy) of Hudson Falls and John (Brenda) Williamson of Hudson Falls; his stepchildren, Derrick and Jocelyn Longtin of Whitehall; his former spouse, Nanci Gutmann Williamson of Argyle; and loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends.
At Jock’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. July 20, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
Burial will be conducted following the memorial service at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Following the memorial service, friends are invited to join the family in a celebration of life from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Idle Hour Club, 30 Rogers Island Drive, Fort Edward.
Memorial donations in Jock’s name can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, c/o 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital and to all the doctors, nurses and caregivers at Glens Falls Hospital oncology floor that helped Jock and his family.
