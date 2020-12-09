May 5, 1931—Dec. 7, 2020

FORT EDWARD—Andrew Jerry Cimo Sr., 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home with his daughter by his side. Born on May 5, 1931, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Jerry and Mary Immaculate (Cirillo) Cimo.

Jerry graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1948. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and was stationed in Cherry Point, NC and was apart of 2nd Marine Air Wing serving until 1954. He was a member of the Fort Edward American Legion Post #1133, life member of the Memorial Detachment #2 Marine Corps League in Hudson Falls. He was also a member of the Fort Edward Italian American Heritage Committee. He worked on the project the “Con Amore: Italian History of Fort Edward”.

Jerry started working in 1949 at Scott Paper in Fort Edward as a paper machine tender and retired after 43 years.

He was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, Fort Edward. He was the Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus—Fort Edward Council #336 for the last 12 years. A member of Monsignor John Fox Assembly #3079 Fourth Degree Knight.

On Sept. 3, 1960, he married the love of his life, Katherine Labshere at St. Joseph’s Church. They spent 50 years together until her passing on Sept. 9, 2010.