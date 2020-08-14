May 8, 1960 — Aug. 11, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Andrew J. Palombo, 60, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

Born in Schenectady on May 8, 1960, he was a son of the late Armond and Frances (Parrotte) Palombo.

Andy was raised and educated in Scotia and a graduate of Scotia Glenville High School, Class of 1978. He held many records for the school in cross country and 2-mile indoor track.

He began a career in pest control working with his brothers in their family businesses, Ace Pest Control and Adirondack Pest Control. Later, Andy became the owner of QB Pest Control serving the Queensbury community for over a decade.

On Aug. 20, 1994, Andy was married to Rebecca (Obie) Ingram Palombo.

Andy was an experienced skydiver, with over 500 jumps.

He and Becky were communicants of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

Survivors include his wife, Becky of Queensbury; his stepsons: Stephen (Lisa) Ingram of Hudson Falls and Kevin (Angela) Ingram of Wisconsin; his siblings: Monte (Sandi) Palombo, Robert (Karen) Palombo, Thomas (Pam) Palombo, Nancy (Fran) Engert), and Michael (Hope) Palombo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.