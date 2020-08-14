May 8, 1960 — Aug. 11, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Andrew J. Palombo, 60, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Born in Schenectady on May 8, 1960, he was a son of the late Armond and Frances (Parrotte) Palombo.
Andy was raised and educated in Scotia and a graduate of Scotia Glenville High School, Class of 1978. He held many records for the school in cross country and 2-mile indoor track.
He began a career in pest control working with his brothers in their family businesses, Ace Pest Control and Adirondack Pest Control. Later, Andy became the owner of QB Pest Control serving the Queensbury community for over a decade.
On Aug. 20, 1994, Andy was married to Rebecca (Obie) Ingram Palombo.
Andy was an experienced skydiver, with over 500 jumps.
He and Becky were communicants of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
Survivors include his wife, Becky of Queensbury; his stepsons: Stephen (Lisa) Ingram of Hudson Falls and Kevin (Angela) Ingram of Wisconsin; his siblings: Monte (Sandi) Palombo, Robert (Karen) Palombo, Thomas (Pam) Palombo, Nancy (Fran) Engert), and Michael (Hope) Palombo; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury. Following COVID-19 mandates, 40 person maximum at one time and masks are required.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at noon at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St. Glens Falls. Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines, the number of people will have to be limited and please wear a mask.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Doberman Rescue Unlimited, 52 Tenney Rd., Sandown, NH 03873 and Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Rd. Ballston Spa, NY 12020.
To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
