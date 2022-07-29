Andrew J. Carlton

April 7, 2022—July 25, 2022

GLENS FALLS — With a Heavy Heart we announce the passing of our brother Andy. He died peacefully at home after battling a number of medical issues for years. Andy was born April 7, 1966 in Glens Falls, NY he was the fourth child out of six.

He was predeceased by his father Clarence Carlton, younger brother James Carlton and niece Ashley Leombruno. Survivors include his life partner and caregiver Rick Carrabello; mother Sharon (Lorrin) Bird; brothers: Clarence (Betty) Carlton, Louis Carlton; sisters: Keeley (David) Zack and Colleen Carlton; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The best way to describe Andy is that he had the biggest heart and truly loved giving to his family and friends. One of his greatest joys were his animals he always loved his pets and even did puppy sitting for relatives. He also loved to go to the casino, play lottery with hopes of hitting it big. He loved music and the ocean and always talked about moving to Florida with his partner Rick.

Andy, your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205 with the service to follow at 1 p.m.