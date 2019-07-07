June 22, 1923 — July 4, 2019
SCHUYLERVILLE — Andrew G. Stine, 96, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Home of The Good Shephard in South Glens Falls, surrounded by his family.
Born June 22, 1923 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Albert and Mildred Gorham Stine.
Andrew was a graduate of White Plains High School in 1941. He attended NYU before enlisting in the U.S. Army, where he served during World War II. He later attended and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs. He was a self-employed land surveyor for over 50 years and had also worked for 10 years with the National Park Service and retired after eight years with the Vermont Highway and Human Services departments. In 1950, he received his private pilot license. He and his wife Ethel were active with the Boy Scout Troop #13 in Schuylerville and was proud to see his son and grandson become Eagle Scouts.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Ethel Seaman Stine, in 1998; two brothers, William and Albert Stine Jr.; two sisters, Mildred Clarke and Fay Signer; and his son-in-law, Mark Poirier.
Survivors include his two daughters, Patricia Poirier of Schuylerville and Marion (Darrell) Rodman of Kansas City, Missouri; a son, James (Jane) Stine of Queensbury; sister-in-law, Bessie Stine of Fort Washington, Maryland; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four nephews and a niece.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at the Schuylerville United Methodist Church, 51 Church St., Schuylerville, with Rev. John Isemann officiating. A reception will follow in the church hall.
Friends may call at the church from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be held July 15 in the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Kansas.
Memorials can be made in his memory to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; or Home of the Good Shephard, 198 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.