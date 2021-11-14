Nov. 30, 1924—Nov. 1, 2021

UMATILLA, FL — On Monday, November 1, 2021 Andrew F. McGuffin passed away peacefully at home with his children. He was born to Elizabeth and William A. McGuffin on November 30, 1924 in Glens Falls, NY. He was a longtime resident of Umatilla, FL.

Andy was a veteran serving in the Navy during World War II. He graduated from Ithaca College, NY. Andy taught P.E. at South Glens Falls High School for many years and was coach of several sports. “Coach” was best known for being the Founding Father of Section II High School Wrestling with an undefeated record for 10 years.

He was a member of the SGF High School Wrestling Hall of Fame. “Coach” competed in the Senior Olympics until he was 92 and won over 400 medals. “Coach” was an avid sports fan and athlete his whole life.

Andy was preceded in death by his wives V. Jean Eggleston and Mary Ellen Daily. Andy is survived by his children: Gary McGuffin, Ronald McGuffin, Sandra and Thomas Warner, Susan McGuffin, Andrew McGuffin, Jr., Carole Hill, Kathy Mackowiak, and life partner Greg Coley, Theresa Swain, Rory Daily; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Andy will be laid to rest at Lakeside memory Gardens in Eustis, FL.