QUEENSBURY—Andrew Dommaschk, of Ridge Road, who was 55, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, May 14, 2021.

Born May 18, 1965, in Jersey City, NJ, he was the son of Walter K. Dommaschk and Ilse Petermann. Andrew married Jodie Dommaschk on June 20, 1999 in Lake George, NY.

Andy was part of the Log Jam family for over 21 years and was beloved by co-workers and customers alike. It was impossible not to have a smile on your face when Andy was working the bar. While he loved his job, Andy was most proud of his own family including his wife and three daughters, two of whom work at The Log Jam.

Andy always had a smile on his face, dancing bright blue eyes and a joke in his back pocket. He always gave selflessly of himself whenever anyone needed help. It didn’t matter what time of night or day, how big or small the job was, Andy was there right away, helping. He also took the time to give back to his community generously at every opportunity.

Upon reflection, his daughter, Jacklyn, made a keen observation: “Andy’s life was beautiful and open. He lived three lifetimes of adventures within one lifetime. He had so many stories of his experiences. He just got out there and did it all without a safety net”.