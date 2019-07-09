March 5, 1948—July 5, 2019
WARRENSBURG/GLENS FALLS — Andrew C. “Andy” Sprague, 71, formerly of Harrington Hill Road, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home following a courageous battle with ALS.
Born March 5, 1948 in Gouverneur, he was the son of the late Frank and Norma (Zimmerman) Sprague. He developed his love of the outdoors and serving his community as a child in Gouverneur, earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Andy was a 1966 graduate of Gouverneur High School. He went on to attend Syracuse University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Forestry. He devoted himself to a career in public service and worked as the former Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County. He also joined the U.S. Navy Seabees Reserves, achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer and proudly serving his country during Operation Iraqi Freedom until his honorable discharge in 2005. Andy was a lifelong volunteer firefighter. He began by riding in the back of his family’s funeral home hearse that doubled as an ambulance in Gouverneur and then served in the Warrensburg Fire Department. At different times he acted in a number of leadership roles including Chief and Emergency Squad Captain. In his free time, he led countless youth for over 30 years in 4-H programs.
In addition to being a devoted and celebrated public servant, he loved his family and friends. He gave of himself to everyone and everything he came in contact with. He never backed down from a challenge but always had the time to teach and support someone else.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, Forrest Sprague.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Marie Sprague of Glens Falls; their daughter, Cammie Simmes and her husband, Arin; grandchildren, Randi, Clayton, and Jason of Queensbury; his brother, Lynn Sprague of Waynesville, North Carolina; and his sister, Bethany “BJ” Sprague of Davis, California.
His family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many doctors, nurses, caregivers, and friends for the outstanding care, compassion, and support during this difficult time.
Friends may call on Andy’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment with full military honors will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gerald B. H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to form a procession to take Andy to his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the ALS Regional Center at St. Peter’s Hospital, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205 or online at http://www.sphp.com/help-als-sph.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
