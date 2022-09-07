May 24, 1938—Sept. 4, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Andrew A. Husarik, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Albany.

Born May 24, 1938, in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (Fabian) Husarik.

He was a South High Bulldog Class of 1954 graduate, where he was a star football player. Andy continued his education at Bryant College in Rhode Island and later in life at Empire State College in Saratoga Springs.

Andy proudly joined the United States Marine Corps, serving his country from 1957-58. He was dedicated to his Marine Corps background but had great appreciation for all branches of the military.

Andy was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls and was the owner and operator of Main St. Title & Abstract in South Glens Falls.

After retirement, Andy could be found walking the trails, cooking, reading, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! nightly with his daughter. He also enjoyed cars, family cookouts and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Andy was predeceased by his sister, Cecilia Curran.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Natalie Husarik; nieces: Deb Curran (Kim Farmer); nephews: Joe Curran (Carla), William and Michael Curran; great-niece, Emily Curran; great-nephews: Griffen Curran and Ryan Curran; cousin, Lorraine Brown; along with many other amazing cousins in VT.

Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at St. Michael’s the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the calling hour at 11 a.m. with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of committal will follow the Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Andy’s memory can be made to any hospice service of your choice or Shaker Place Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 100 Heritage Lane, Albany, NY 12205.

A special thank you to all the health care teams from Community Hospice of Saratoga, Community Hospice of Albany, Shaker Place, Saratoga Hospital, and St. Peter’s Hospice Floor for all their tremendous care and compassion.