Andree Frances Lybeck

January 7, 1949—May 11, 2022
PHOENIX, AZ — Andree “Andy” Frances Lybeck, 73, of Phoenix, Arizona formerly of Glens Falls, NY passed through the gates of heaven into eternal comfort and happiness on May 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Glens Falls, NY, Andy grew up in and graduated from Ft. Edward High school. Moving to Phoenix in 1983 after obtaining her Nursing license she furthered her education to obtain her Master’s Degree in Nursing. Andy was an ICU/Trauma Nurse and Nursing Supervisor for 37 years until her retirement in 2020. She held Emeritus status with the American Association of Critical Care Nursing and Society of Emergency Nursing. Her career of helping others was one of her many joys.
She was an avid reader and always had a book at hand. She loved to travel and took the opportunity to do so at every chance.
Andy was pre-deceased by her parents: Thomas J Cronkhite and Andree J Sanders; and brother, William W Cronkhite.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49+ years, Niels M Lybeck of Phoenix, AZ; sons: Mark Carpenter (Pamela Bowe) of Ft. Edward, NY, Scott (Lisa) Carpenter of Scottsdale, AZ, Christopher (Leslie) Lybeck of Phoenix, AZ; daughter, Jennifer (Mark) Harris of Carlsbad, CA; step-son, Nels Lybeck III of Long Branch, NJ; sister, Denise (Philip) Kalafatis of Rockville Centre, NY; and closest friend and confidant of well over 50 years, Kathy Bentley of Queensbury, NY.
Andy was blessed with seven grandchildren: Ryan, Tyler, Alexis, Connor, Aaron, Max and Nina; and four great-grandchildren: Ava, Sydney, Layne and Wes; as well as several nieces; and nephews.
A celebration of Andy’s Life will be held in Phoenix, AZ in the fall of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
