April 7, 1981—Feb. 5, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Andrea Marie Morales, 41, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, with her mother by her side at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born April 7, 1981, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Maria A. DePalo and Ralph P. O’Brien.

Andrea loved working at the Saratoga Racetrack for many owners/trainers as a hot walker. For many years, she worked as a CNA at several nursing homes and privately for a family friend. She also was a waitress and a bartender.

Andrea was a proud mom to her dog, Mickey. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and playing OTB. She was a social butterfly, loving, and caring person, helping anyone who needed it. Everyone knew her as bubbly, outgoing, and vibrant. She got along with everyone and easily made friends.

Andrea was predeceased by her uncle, Frank DePalo, Jr., her maternal grandfather, Frank DePalo, Sr. and maternal grandmother, Betty Ducharme.

Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Maria DePalo; her father, Ralph P. O’Brien; her stepfather, Ed Placidi; several aunts and uncles including: Joe (Cathy) DePalo, Donna Horning, and Mary Jo (Ed) Kowaleski; many cousins, with special mention of: Gary Dickson and Shawn Horning, Crishell Ruggiero, Lisa DePalo; and her chihuahua that was more like her baby, Mickey.

Visitation for friends and family will be Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12801.

A gathering will take place at 4 p.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

In the springtime, Andrea will be laid to rest with her family at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

Donations, in her loving memory, are requested to Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to extend a most sincere thank you to Andrea’s close friends, especially those who came to the hospital and also to Hudson Falls Police Department, especially Elise.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.