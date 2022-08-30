Nov. 29, 1955—Aug. 23, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Andrea Greene, 67, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home.
Born November 29, 1955 in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Cannon) Greene.
Andrea was employed by C.R. Bard in Glens Falls as a chemical mixer for over 30 years until her retirement.
She loved gardening and going on walks, especially with her dog. She loved all animals.
Andrea adored her children and grandchildren and loved to pass along her knowledge of such things as crocheting, planting gardens, painting, etc. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Andrea is predeceased by her sisters, Toni Greene and Dorothy Ann Bois, as well as her longtime companion, Terry Usher.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Nick Sassone (Amanda Runnalls), and Michael Scott Sassone; the father of her children, Michael J. Sassone; her grandchildren: Sadie, Stephanie, and Adrianna; her brother, Stephen Greene; her sisters: Barbara Rush and Laura Greene; her nieces and nephews: Ethen, Sara, Nathan, Isabel, Kristen and Mandy; as well as her cousins: Gabrielle, Seth, Hilary, Holly, Blake, Noah, Carter, Diane and Julie; as well as Big Nathan.
A Celebration of Andrea’s Life will be on Saturday, September 3, 2022 starting at 1:00 p.m. at Uncle Nathan’s home, 2199 Western Avenue, Henniker, NH 03242.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
