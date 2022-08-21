Andre' Marcell Roberge

Sept. 18, 1953—Aug. 18, 2022

HUDSON FALLS—After a short illness, Andre’ Marcel Roberge, 68, passed away in Florida, on Thursday, August 19, 2022.

Andy grew up in Hudson Falls. At age 10, his family and he moved to Syracuse. After high school, he joined the Army and then returned to work in Syracuse before moving his family permanently to Florida in 1978, settling eventually in the beautiful Ozello/Crystal River area. He earned a living as a fisherman and then as a cook. In his career, Chef Andre’ was recognized as the “Best of the Best in Citrus County, Florida” for several award-winning recipes.

Andy was predeceased by his father, Joseph.

He is survived by his devoted daughters: Jennifer (husband, Ray) and Jessica; his mother, Josephine; his brothers: William (wife, Nola) and Rene’ (wife, Pamela); his grandchildren: Michaela, Seth, and Piper; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Before his passing, Andy had asked his “Earth Family” especially be recognized —those Residents and Special Caregivers of the Ozello/Crystal River Community, including ALL His Backwater Fins Waterfront Restaurant Friends.

Based on Andy’s wishes, no funeral arrangements have been made. However, A “Celebration of Life” for Andy is planned in the near future.

For now, his family and friends want everyone who ever knew Andy to know how a simple poem -The Fisherman’s Prayer- epitomized the man they knew as son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend.

“I pray that I may live to fish/Until My dying day.

And when it comes to my last cast,/I then most humbly

pray:

When in the Lord’s great landing net/And peacefully asleep

That in His mercy I be judged/Big enough to keep.”