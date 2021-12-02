DIAMOND POINT — “Make Me an Angel” – Amy Lynn Corcoran, 51, died unexpectedly at her home on November 27, 2021.

Amy was born in Elmira, NY, to her parents, Dennis Sullivan and Carol Mosher. She was a graduate of Horseheads High School. She valiantly overcame her struggles with addiction in her early years and rose to become an inspiring role model to many.

In 2010, Amy welcomed to the world her only child, Wyatt. Her world gained a singular focus; to become an amazingly nurturing and supportive mother. Amy later relocated to Warrensburg. While attending a Dead Ahead concert at Shepard Park in Lake George Village, she met the love of her life, and eventual husband, Edward Corcoran, Jr.

Amy was particularly proud of her roles as a wife and mother. She actively encouraged her son’s athletic abilities through his participation in several sports. He especially excels in football and baseball. Amy and Wyatt also enjoyed countless days at Rogers Memorial Beach in Bolton, socializing with friends and soaking up the joy of watching her son swim and play.

Amy, Edward, and Wyatt could often be found enjoying music together. They loved attending live concerts, singing and dancing with their immense circle of friends. Amy was easy to spot by the flash of her easy smile and a spark of turquoise, her signature color. She was particularly attached to her Grassroot Tribe, specifically close friends Gerry Carpenter and Mickey Mann. Amy was also the matriarch of an annual music festival held on their property, playing hostess to hundreds of friends and music lovers.

Her love and energy will be missed most by her husband, Ed Corcoran, Jr.; her son Wyatt; and their beloved dog, Levon. Amy was predeceased by her father, Dennis. She is survived by her mother, Carol. Her free spirit will be remembered by her sister Carrie; and her children Jonah, Iris, and Dahlia; her brother Mike; and various cousins. Amy’s extended family, including mother-in-law Marge Corcoran; brothers-in-law; Thomas Corcoran (Elaine) and John Corcoran (Sara); and nieces: Addison and Eleanor, will remember her always.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home in Queensbury, NY, with a short service starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be a separate Celebration of Life at a date and location yet to be determined.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.