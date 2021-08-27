Amy C. Cleveland
Jan. 8, 1961 - Aug. 25, 2021
NORTH CREEK — Amy C. Cleveland, 60, of White Water Manor, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving children by her side.
Born January 8, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Marilyn (Wells) Hammond Betz of Fort Ann and the late Phillip Hammond.
Following her graduation from Johnsburg Central School, Class of 1979, she began work at Adirondack Tri-County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a CNA for 20+ years until an injury forced her to retire.
Anyone who knew Amy, knew her by her laughter and good nature. Her love for family, cooking, traveling and experiencing new adventures were her passions. She had the ability to talk to anyone and unknowingly leave a lasting impression. Many will miss her laughter and her great sense of humor.
Besides her father, she is predeceased by a sister, Shelly Sue Hammond.
She is survived by her grandmother, Florence Wells of Hoosick Falls; her mother, Marilyn Wells Hammond Betz, and her husband, John E. Betz, Jr. of Fort Ann; children: April Cleveland and her companion Cliff Dearbeck of Ballston Spa, Jessica McNally and her husband Peter of Olmstedville, and Robert Cleveland and his wife Kelli of Kingsbury; grandchildren: Tyler Warrington and his companion Megan Shields, Cole Warrington, Katelin McNally, Taylor Cooper, Robert McNally, Brock Cleveland, and Brody Cleveland; great-grandson Jase Warrington and his mother Raylynn Howe; siblings: Faith Cleveland, Christi Roberts, and Gregory Hammond and his wife Emily; as well as several nieces, nephews; and cousins.
Friends may call on Amy's family from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a charity of one's choice.
Please visit http://www.Alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
