Amy C. Cleveland

Jan. 8, 1961 - Aug. 25, 2021

NORTH CREEK — Amy C. Cleveland, 60, of White Water Manor, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with her loving children by her side.

Born January 8, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Marilyn (Wells) Hammond Betz of Fort Ann and the late Phillip Hammond.

Following her graduation from Johnsburg Central School, Class of 1979, she began work at Adirondack Tri-County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as a CNA for 20+ years until an injury forced her to retire.

Anyone who knew Amy, knew her by her laughter and good nature. Her love for family, cooking, traveling and experiencing new adventures were her passions. She had the ability to talk to anyone and unknowingly leave a lasting impression. Many will miss her laughter and her great sense of humor.

Besides her father, she is predeceased by a sister, Shelly Sue Hammond.