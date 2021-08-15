March 26, 1917—Aug. 10, 2021
ARGYLE — Amelia “Millie” Bolio, 104, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Washington Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Born March 26, 1917, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Reed) Demars.
On November 16, 1935, Amelia married the love of her life William Bolio in Fort Edward Baptist Church Parsonage. They were married 64 years until William’s passing in 2000.
Amelia was always a homemaker and loved raising her four children. She was always doting on her family especially her grandchildren. Amelia was very active in the Durkeetown Baptist Church. Everyone knew her for her famous “Millie’s Chili” and homemade cookies. Her favorite times were teaching vacation bible school and bible school. She loved crocheting a blanket for every occasion for her family. Whenever there was a baby in the room, Millie would light up with joy.
In addition to her parents and husband, Amelia was predeceased by her children and their spouses, James and his wife Ann (Wallace) Bolio, Marie Nason and her husband Darrell; her great grandson, Jimmy Clute.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: David Bolio and his wife Lynda, Neida Fischer and her husband Howard; 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren.
Friends may call from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Burial will follow after the service at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle.
Memorial donations in Amelia’s memory can be made to the the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
To view Amelia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
