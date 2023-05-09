Nov. 9, 1935 - May 6, 2023

GREENWICH - Amelia L. Bounds, 87, a resident of Home of The Good Shepard in Malta, went to be with her lord and savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

She was born November 9, 1935, in Cambridge, NY, to the late Harry G. and Catherine (Conrad) Bounds.

Amelia graduated from Greenwich High School, she worked for S&T Papermill and later attended airline communication school in Hartford, CT.

She worked for many years in the Airline Communications Department for Eastern and American Airlines. Following her airline career she worked for Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company for over 33 years in New York City, retiring in 1998.

Amelia was an avid reader, enjoyed word puzzles and loved to travel, Europe and Ireland were some of her favorite destinations. Amelia loved to stay active always walking and attending the Greenwich YMCA. She was very close to her family and was a loving sister, to her sister and brothers. In her life she didn't have children but was fortunate to take care of her nephews: Levi and Alec.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Wallace Hoffman.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Hoffman of Greenwich; brothers: Richard (Eileen) Bounds of VT and William "Buck" (Sandy) Bounds of Greenwich; several nieces, nephews; grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.

A mass of a Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Joseph's Church, 36 Bleecker St., Greenwich, NY, 12834, with Rev. Martin Fisher officiating. Interment in the St. Joseph's Cemetery will follow the mass.

Family and friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.

Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital www.stjudes.org or the Greenwich Fire Department, 60 Hill St., Greenwich, NY, 12834.

The family would like to thank the Home of The Good Shepard in Malta for their excellent care of Amelia.

