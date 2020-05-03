Amelia C. (Della Cioppa) Fuller

Amelia loved growing her flower gardens and always had separate pots for her basil, parsley and other herbs. She was an accomplished cook, and loved to entertain her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who were the center of her world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and her first husband Carl Battiste, Amelia is also predeceased by her second husband Fred Fuller Jr. who passed away in 2014, her brother Andy Della Cioppa, and an infant grandson, Joseph Pezzulo Jr.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Susan Pezzulo (Joseph), Frank Battiste (Paula), Fred Battiste (Cindee), Carl Battiste (Cindy), and Mary Lamb (Bill), her grandchildren; Christopher and Laura Pezzulo, Frank and Peter Battiste, Justine LaFond, Jenna Sidney, and Benjamin Battiste, Carl Battiste III and Aubrey-Anna Battiste, five great-grand-children, her sisters, Roma Cammilleri and Angie Donofrio, as well as her special companion Wilbur “Bud” Whitford.

Due to the pandemic, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

