Jan. 6, 1934 — April 30, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Amelia C. (Della Cioppa) Fuller, 86, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home with her family loving her from all over the country.
Born Jan. 6, 1934 in Bellona, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Alfredo and Catherina (Amendola) Della Cioppa,
Amelia immigrated to the United States as a survivor of World War II. She was ever grateful to live in a country where she felt safe without the threat of war, where food was plentiful, and where opportunities to thrive abounded. She was proudly sworn in as a United States citizen in Saratoga County in 1957.
Amelia was the co-owner and operator of the Hudson Park Grocery Store which she started with her first husband Carl Battiste on Feeder Dam Road in South Glens Falls. Together they raised their family until his untimely passing in 1968.
Amelia continued to operate the grocery store for many more years, and even included her second husband Fred Fuller in the operations. She loved to tell stories about her Italian heritage, and one of her favorite yearly activities was to hold a large Christmas Eve party in which she made piles of homemade food and treats for family, friends who became family, and anyone and everyone else she thought to invite.
Amelia loved growing her flower gardens and always had separate pots for her basil, parsley and other herbs. She was an accomplished cook, and loved to entertain her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who were the center of her world. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents and her first husband Carl Battiste, Amelia is also predeceased by her second husband Fred Fuller Jr. who passed away in 2014, her brother Andy Della Cioppa, and an infant grandson, Joseph Pezzulo Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her children; Susan Pezzulo (Joseph), Frank Battiste (Paula), Fred Battiste (Cindee), Carl Battiste (Cindy), and Mary Lamb (Bill), her grandchildren; Christopher and Laura Pezzulo, Frank and Peter Battiste, Justine LaFond, Jenna Sidney, and Benjamin Battiste, Carl Battiste III and Aubrey-Anna Battiste, five great-grand-children, her sisters, Roma Cammilleri and Angie Donofrio, as well as her special companion Wilbur “Bud” Whitford.
Due to the pandemic, services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of S-Wing and the administration at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for their care and compassion during their mom’s stay there, especially for how they made such amazing accommodations for the family to virtually be with Amelia during her final hours. They truly went above and beyond to make everyone feel comfortable.
Memorial donations in Amelia’s name can be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, c/o S-wing, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or to Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd., Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
