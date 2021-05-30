 Skip to main content
Amber Leigh McQuain
July 23, 1996—May 26, 2021

QUEENSBURY – Amber Leigh McQuain, 24, of Queensbury, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Born on July 23, 1996, she was the daughter of Matthew McQuain and Deborah Dalaba.

Amber was a special young lady who loved to read books especially about Vampires, which goes along with her favorite holiday, Halloween. She also loved walking in the rain and listening to all kinds of music. Amber’s special times were holding her cats and sharing time with her brother. She will always be known as a free spirit and a loving, caring person. Her family and friends will forever cherish their time with Amber and she will always hold a special place in their hearts.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Glen Dalaba, Sr. and her grandmother, Lillian McQuain.

Those who will always miss her include her parents Matthew (Darby) McQuain of Argyle and Deborah Dalaba of Queensbury; her brother, Coty Dalaba of South Glens Falls; her grandmother, Phyllis Dalaba of South Glens Falls; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial will be private at Southside Cemetery in the Town of Moreau.

The family suggests that memorial donations in Amber’s name be made to SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

