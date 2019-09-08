June 8, 1982 — Sept. 6, 2019
GREENWICH — Fight like a Savage: Amanda Savage, 37, a loving mother to three children, wife to her king, Michael, and a beloved daughter and friend to many, lost her hard-fought battle with cancer on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 8, 1982 in Glens Falls, to James and Linda Longdaue.
Amanda was a loving, stubborn, care-free, spirited woman who didn’t have a mean bone in her body. She was her husband, Michael’s queen, he her king; they were married on Sept. 15, 2012, and together they shared the love of three beautiful children. Amanda was one hell of a mother, and her kids were everything to her. She gave up a good career to be home with her kids.
She had a “No fear” attitude and always made sure to tell you how it was, not sugar-coating anything. She loved to bake, craft, crochet and travel. Her favorite peaceful retreat was to the family camp in the Adirondacks. Amanda was an artist, and she would often get into her car and travel to find the perfect scene to draw.
Her faith was important to her. She would pray every night with her family, and though she is gone, the family takes great comfort in knowing that she is now in eternal glory with Jesus Christ.
She was predeceased by her grandfather, Paul Longdaue; and grandfather, Wilmar Jarvis.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of seven years, Michael Savage; children, Ryan, Michael and Gracie Raine; sister, Samantha Longdaue; grandmothers, Helen Longdaue and Irene Jarvis; and several family members and close friends.
Graveside services for family and close friends will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the North Argyle Cemetery, Argyle, with the Pastor James Swanson officiating. A celebration of life will be held starting at 3 p.m. immediately following graveside services at the Middle Falls Fire House, Route 29, Middle Falls.
Donations in Amanda’s name may be made to the Turning Point Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 306, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.