Alyce Mae Rathbun

She is survived by her three children: Aleta Runnalls (Brian), James Rathbun, Shanon Rathbun Dickinson (Keith); and her sister Brenda Ross (James); her grandchildren are: Jo James (Dwight), Seth Rathbun, Casey Scherer (Keith), Jamie Lee Rathbun; and step-grandchildren: Jeremiah and Sadie, and George Gregory; her great-grandchildren are: Owen, Ethan, Aiden, Ivan, Tanner, Ava, Allie, Kaden, Aniya, Ariyanna, Millika, Mikayla, and Makiyah; her sisters-in-law: Greta Harris, Patricia Sobolak (Stan); and her brother-in-law Gary Rathbun (Beverly); and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Also her special friends on Fish Hill: Mike and Rhea Vargas and family; also, Joyce Elms Steves and Brian Callahan, thank you. A thank you to her nephew Ken Harris for the special attention he gave to Alyce’s wishes.