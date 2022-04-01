Feb. 16, 1926 – March 27, 2022
FORT ANN — Alyce Mae Rathbun of South Bay, Fort Ann passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at home with her family.
She is survived by her three children: Aleta Runnalls (Brian), James Rathbun, Shanon Rathbun Dickinson (Keith); and her sister Brenda Ross (James); her grandchildren are: Jo James (Dwight), Seth Rathbun, Casey Scherer (Keith), Jamie Lee Rathbun; and step-grandchildren: Jeremiah and Sadie, and George Gregory; her great-grandchildren are: Owen, Ethan, Aiden, Ivan, Tanner, Ava, Allie, Kaden, Aniya, Ariyanna, Millika, Mikayla, and Makiyah; her sisters-in-law: Greta Harris, Patricia Sobolak (Stan); and her brother-in-law Gary Rathbun (Beverly); and many nieces and nephews and cousins. Also her special friends on Fish Hill: Mike and Rhea Vargas and family; also, Joyce Elms Steves and Brian Callahan, thank you. A thank you to her nephew Ken Harris for the special attention he gave to Alyce’s wishes.
She is predeceased by her husband Rodney Clarence Rathbun, son Rodney Lester Rathbun and daughter Greta Christine Rathbun.
There will be no calling hours as per Alyce’s request. A memorial gathering will follow in the future at the convenience of the family. Her arrangements are being handled by Mason Funeral Home, Fort Ann, NY.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.