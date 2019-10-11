{{featured_button_text}}
Alyce Jane (Stark) Wheeler

May 20,1932 — Oct. 8, 2019

KINGSBURY — Alyce Jane (Stark) Wheeler, 87, of Smiths Basin, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019.

Born on May 20,1932 in South Granville, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Marquerite (Vaughn) Stark.

Alyce married Amos A. Wheeler, Sr. on May 21, 1950 at the Methodist Church Parsonage in Fort Edward and enjoyed 56 years together until his passing on Sept. 5, 2006.

In her earlier years, Alyce bowled in the Sunday Nite Couples League at the B & C Rec. She also loved doing puzzle books and going to yard sales.

Besides her parents and husband, Alyce was predeceased by Norman and Audrey Mosher, who raised her; and her brother, Charles E. Stark; her sisters, Louise Smith, Cordelia McKinney, Dorothea Stark and Lila McCoy; her daughter-in-law, Vicky Wheeler; her grandsons, Kevin Hall, Adam and Michael Wheeler; her granddaughter, Amber Wheeler; her step grandson, Paul MacMurray; her great grandchildren, Samantha Anderson and Gary Carpenter III; and one great great granddaughter, Jublilee Hope Saville.

Survivors include her eight children, Lawrence Wheeler, Georgia (Ralph) Anderson, Donald (Tammy) Wheeler, Michael (Sandy) Wheeler, Amos (Dee) Wheeler Jr., Susan (Rob) Schemerhorn, Dawn Wheeler and Dorothy Wheeler; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brown Cemetery in West Fort Ann, with the Rev. Robert McCrory, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations in Alyce’s memory be made to Special Olympics, 504 Balltown Road, Schenectady, NY 12304 or Operation Santa Claus, P.O. Box 707, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

